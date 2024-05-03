Shock As ZCTU Defends Mnangagwa’s Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Maxim

By A Correspondent

In a shocking turn of events, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) found itself at the center of a heated debate following criticism directed at Gift Ostallos Siziba, an opposition figure, for his departure from the Workers Day commemorations held at Gwanzura Stadium.

Siziba’s decision to walk away during the chanting of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo mantra on May Day at Gwanzura Stadium, has stirred controversy, prompting the ZCTU to issue a statement in defense of its stance.

In a statement titled “Setting the Record Straight,” ZCTU Secretary General Mr. Japhet Moyo addressed the circumstances surrounding Siziba’s departure, clarifying that Siziba had arrived late and requested a speaking slot on behalf of the CCC.

Moyo highlighted the disruption caused by Siziba’s departure during President Florence Mucha Taruvinga’s speech, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum at such events.

He refuted claims that Siziba left due to the use of the mantra “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” asserting its alignment with Zimbabwe’s inclusive vision.

The ZCTU Secretary General underscored the organization’s history of inviting political parties with parliamentary representation to its commemorations but clarified that no party was granted a speaking opportunity at the recent event.

Moyo concluded the statement by calling for respect for protocols and programs, urging all guests to adhere to established guidelines.

Japhet Moyo, ZCTU Secretary General claimed : “Mr. Siziba came to the stadium late and through his emissaries, asked for a slot to speak on behalf of CCC.”

“We expect decorum from our guests and they should respect our protocols and programmes.”

“This year we invited all political parties with parliamentary representatives and all of them were in attendance and we did not accord them an opportunity to speak that Mr. Siziba wanted, that is why he walked out.”

