Top CIO Operative Dies

By A Correspondent

A member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in Masvingo city has tragically passed away.

Shava, the CIO operative, reportedly collapsed and passed away last night, as per a source within the organization.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Shava, a familiar figure in Masvingo,” a CIO source expressed in a brief statement.

