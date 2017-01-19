BIKITA-WEST: EU Tells Mugabe – “Stop The Violence”

Join local statement on intimidation and political violence

The European Union Delegation, the Heads of Mission of EU Member States present in Harare and the Head of Mission of Switzerland issue the following statement in Zimbabwe:

The Heads of Mission of the EU and Switzerland express their deep concern at reports of intimidation and violence against political candidates in the run up to the Bikita West by-election.

The Heads of Mission note the obligation of the authorities to protect the democratic rights of all citizens. It is the responsibility of the Government of Zimbabwe to ensure that justice is served.

The Heads of Mission of the EU and Switzerland urge all parties to respect democratic principles and contribute to a peaceful election.