Chinese Man Robbed While Having Sex With Hooker

A Chinese expatriate working at one of the biggest cement companies in Gweru is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after he was allegedly attacked by robbers while making love to a commercial sex worker inside his Toyota Hilux double cab.

The Chinese national drove off the scene naked, according to sources.

Journalists are reliably informed that the incident happened at Gweru Sports Club last Saturday night when Cheng Thai was having a nice time with Agnes Chaparira (34).

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko referred all questions to Police General Headquarters describing the case as a national matter. However, journalists gathered that the case was reported under number 98/12/16.

When robbers discovered that the two were having sex, they allegedly started throwing stones at the car but the sex worker managed to escape leaving the expatriate at the mercy of the attackers.

Several items were allegedly robbed from him. It is alleged that Thai who is a constructor at the cement company hooked up with the sex worker at around 1am and drove to rugby grounds at the Sports Club near Mugoni Lodge.

At some stage stones started hitting their car and Chaparira escaped and went and made a report at the Police station.

Tang is said to have fallen unconscious but woke-up later and allegedly drove naked to the Government Complex in Gweru where he was assisted by guards who called for an ambulance.

Tang was ferried to Gweru General Hospital where a scan was conducted and later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital. It is said that Tang’s head was badly injured and he could not talk by the time he went to the hospital. -Masvingo Mirror