Donald Trump Inauguration: 45th US President To Be Sworn In

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The property tycoon won an unexpected victory in November’s election after a controversial campaign.

Mr Trump began his morning by attending a service with his wife Melania at St John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters and protesters are expected in Washington DC for the event.

Thousands of police have been deployed and many kilometres of crowd barriers set up as part of a vast security operation.

Addressing supporters on Thursday night at a pre-inaugural concert, Mr Trump pledged to unify America, bring change and make the country great “for all of our people”.

Meanwhile in New York, thousands of people attended a rally where dozens of celebrities and politicians voiced their concerns about the president-elect.

Mr Trump will be sworn in before midday local time (17:00 GMT) by Chief Justice John Roberts, and make his inaugural speech.

The ceremony will be attended by former presidents and first ladies, including Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, Mr Trump’s opponent in the recent election.

The only absences will be 92-year-old George Bush Senior, who is in hospital being treated for respiratory problems, and his wife Barbara.

Members of Congress will also be there, although more than 50 House Democrats have said they will boycott the event. BBC