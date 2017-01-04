Grandpa Attempts To Insert Manhood Into Woman’s Private Parts

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera | A 72-year-old man was apprehend after he attempted to rape a local woman.

The daring grandpa threatened to axe the 45-year-old woman if she refused to comply.

“The old man threatened to axe me to death if I refused to have sexual intercourse with him,” said the woman. Muchineripi Kuvarega, the 72-year-old man appeared before Magistrate Henry Sande, facing attempted rape charges.

The court heard that sometime in September 2016, around 8am, the woman was fetching firewood in the bush when Kuvarega approached her holding an axe. He allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and fondled her breasts and buttocks.He tripped the woman and she fell to the ground.

Kuvarega unzipped his trousers and produced his erect manhood. While attempting to insert his manhood into the woman’s private parts there was a scuffle and the woman screamed for help.

She managed to escape and reported the matter at Dorowa Police Camp. “I was shocked by the man’s behaviour. He approached me as I was fetching firewood. He threatened to kill me if I refused to comply. However, I managed to escape.I wish to thank my neighbours who cooperated with me,” said the woman.

Kuvarega was remanded in custody.