Kerina Mujati On VP Chiwenga, Zigger

Kerina Mujati Exposes Manipulative Political Tactics in New Article.

In an explosive article, political analyst, Kerina Mujati delves into the controversial strategy dubbed “Make Him Appear Like A Doofus” (MHALAD), suggesting its repeated use in Zimbabwean politics. Mujati discusses the notable incidents involving former President Robert Mugabe, where he was allegedly given the wrong speech by his aide George Charamba.

The first event saw Mugabe identify the error, while the second, occurring in Parliament, had Mugabe unknowingly read an outdated speech, portraying him in an unflattering light.

Mujati argues that this tactic was not only used against Mugabe but also his wife, Grace Mugabe, and now seems to be employed against Soko Chiwenga, describing a recent incident that cast Chiwenga in a similarly incompetent role. She links these events to a broader political manipulation orchestrated by Emmerson Mnangagwa, suggesting that these orchestrated mishaps serve to undermine political figures publicly.

The article sheds light on the dark corners of political maneuvering, where power plays overshadow truth and integrity. Mujati’s incisive commentary calls for a closer look at the narratives crafted by those in power and their impact on the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

By Kerina Mujati | Soko Chiwenga is now falling victim to the strategy of Make Him Appear Like A Doofus (MHALAD). I recall George Charamba giving Mugabe the wrong speech on two separate occasions. The first time it happened, Mugabe caught the “mistake.” I saw a video clip in which Mugabe was really upset and Charamba was groveling in apology. Mugabe had vetted the correct speech. Charamba went on to surreptitiously switch the speeches. What was he doing with a paper copy of an old speech?

The second time, it was in parliament. Mugabe read the entire speech, wrong as it was. It was a speech he had given before. This made Mugabe look like a demented old man who no longer had the mental capacity to be president. It did not help that the madaranganwa-toothed Chinotimba went on to praise the speech. All this added to the portrayal of Mugabe as a doofus.

It became apparent that this was a Make-Him-Appear-Like-A-Doofus (MHALAD) strategy. Grace Mugabe fell prey to the same strategy. She was made to look like a deranged drunkard.

With this utterly foolish speech, Chiwenga is now being made to appear like a doofus, confirming what Macmillan, Cross, and Lacoste Youths have said about him.

In all three cases, the beneficiary had and has a name and a very unpretty face. It is Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. As for Charamba, he is a slithering snake, a chiva chemunhu.👇🙄

