Mugabe’s Sons Attacked By Dread Cancer | SHOCK PICTURES!

By Ray Nkosi| President Robert Mugabe’s two sons Robert junior and Chatunga have been hit by a cancerous addiction to anti-Mugabe hairstyles and lifestyle to the chagrin of their father, Robert amid reports that at least one of them is also addicted to marijuana.

President Mugabe has been met with extreme displeasure as none of his sons have matched his straight-jacket English clean-shave Presidential mannerisms.

Mugabe has not hidden his disdain for the dreadlock and ganja, at one time exploding public tiff with the Jamaican Government after accusing their men there of loving ‘dope’ and singing.

The dreadlock in Zimbabwe is also labelled an MDC Tsvangirai hairstyle whose entry into parliament and government was pioneered by MDC policitians.

Dreadlocks are also a symbol of defiance against government.

Mugabe raised the diplomatic storm with Jamaica when he said; “In Jamaica, they have freedom to smoke cannabis, the men are always high and universities are full of women.”

“The men want to sing and do not go to colleges, some of them twist their hair. Let us not go there.” Years later the same cancer engulfing Jamaica has caught up with his own two sons, amid rumours that the younger boy Chatunga was months ago caught in a drug scandal in Dubai. Mugabe himself would quickly travel incognito cancelling official state business to go rescue his son, from possible prison. According to top singer Thomas Mapfumo, Chatunga was going to be shot dead.