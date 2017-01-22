Mujuru Collapses | BIKITA AMBUSH

By Rodwell Chikwatiro | Joice Mujuru’s party was yesterday ambushed in broad daylight in Bikita West by the 92 year old Robert Mugabe’s party.

Mujuru boasts: “I Also Have My Own Murderers and Election Riggers”

The Zimbabwe People First leader was yesterday mocked as a “piping pistol toting helicopter shooter” as her party was humiliated by ZANU PF losing the bi election. Mujuru’s call to fame has in the last few months been that “we know how ZANU PF rigs, and how the intelligence works, we have killers and election riggers among us,” but this election defeat has brought nothing but humiliation for them. Can anyone then ever claim to have power and intelligence to crush Mugabe? It now seems any person coming out of Mugabe’s party blasting bungling boasts and claims that they know all Mugabe’s tricks, becomes null and void as soon as they are out on the streets.

Many such have proved the adage to be true: Edgar Tekere, Margaret Dongo, Daniel Shumba, and Simba Makoni have all crashed down once out of ZANU PF.

Will Mujuru ever rise again?

Morgan Tsvangirai recently announced that leadership of the coalition will be determined by parliamentary representation of which Mujuru holds none. What does it mean then and what will it mean in the coalition negotiations since Mujuru’s bargaining power has been clearly weakened? And will Mujuru ever rise again after the Bikita thud?

Below were the results

Beauty Chabaya – Zanu PF declared winner with 13 156,

Zim PF – Kudakwashe Gopo got 2 453,

NCA – Madock Chivasa 343,

Ind – Muzvimbiri 725,

Ind – Heya Shoko 76,

Rejected votes 247.