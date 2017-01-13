NRZ Workers Win

A THREE-MONTH job stay-away by National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employees last year seems to have paid off as the parastatal has reportedly started honouring its salary obligations.

Early last year, more than 4 000 workers at the parastatal downed tools after they had gone 15 months without salaries, with the salary backlog reported to have hit $87 million.

The stalemate only ended when Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira intervened and struck a deal with NRZ management to clear the salary arrears.

NRZ acting spokesperson, Martin Banda confirmed yesterday that workers at the parastatal were now receiving regular salaries, although they were still owed some money from the past two years.

“Every month, the workers have been getting something, and we are moving towards giving them their full salaries, as we generate more business. Everyone gets a predictable salary based on the volume and percentage,” he said.

Workers who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were happy with the new payment arrangement.

“As a worker, the fact that I am getting something at the end of the month gives me hope and motivation to keep reporting for duty,” an employee, who declined to be named said.

“I believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel and, hopefully, we might be getting our full salaries in future.”

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joram Gumbo has ordered NRZ to rationalise its workforce, as it was operating at 30% of its normal capacity. – Newsday