ZimEye is getting reports on police officers who chasing a minibus yesterday, ran over a minor girl in Harare close to the ZANU PF headquarters.

“They killed a girl crossing the road opposite the ZANU PF Headquarters,” a source said.

They continued saying, “the police car was speeding on the white line chasing a combi and hit the girl. She bled to death in the rains at around 14:45pm.”