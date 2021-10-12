MDC Alliance Launches New Branch In Botswana

Share











Mdc Alliance Botswana District successfully launched its nineth organic branch in Gaborone Block 8.

11 October 2021

The revolutionary appetite to bring Zimbabweans together to win Zimbabwe for complete change under the able and diligent leadership of our political mountain President Advocate Nelson Chamisa was exhibited in Gaborone Block 8, Botswana on the 3rd of October 2021. The District Organiser Taurai Mavhoko revealed that on the day in question, social democrats converged in Gaborone to show their willingness to embrace participatory democracy through massive mobilisation and recruitment. It was quite inspiring to witness the revolutionary zeal in the diaspora.

Mdc Alliance Namibia would like to congratulate change seekers in Botswana for their readiness to fight for socio-economic transformation through massive mobilisation and recruitment for change. The successful launch of Mdc Alliance Gaborone Block 8 Branch is a testimony to the extraordinary interest and energy of change agents to unite citizens for change in Zimbabwe. The message during the official launch was quite clear #NgaapindeHakeMukomanaIn2023 #CitizensConvergenceForChange #RegisterToVote #VoteIn2023 and #DefendTheVote. The dedication to contribute morally, materially and financially was unanimously agreed by all during the launch.

Moreso, the vibrant District Executive made it very clear that the recent branch launch brought their branches to a total of nine active ones namely Palapye, Francistown, Mahalapye, Maun , Kanye, Jwaneng, Ghanzi and Tlokweng branch. This epitomises the potential of Zimbabweans in the diaspora to unite for complete change. The constitutional fighters championed by our political generator President Advocate Nelson remain unwavered and determined to aid rural constituencies such as Mutoko North, Gutu West and Gokwe Chireya. The organ confirmed that they commenced working with these constituencies since 2019 to date.

Mdc Alliance Namibia encourages all social democrats in Botswana to join the various branches so that everyone has his or her hands on the deck. Namibia shall remain resolutely guided by the social democratic principles thereby calling for all diasporas to be actively involved in the national democratic revolution in one way or the other. Partnership with rural constituencies is a must to all external assemblies.

FreeCdeMako

FreeDenford&Others

FreeZinasuCadres

RegisterToVote

DefendTheVote

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya