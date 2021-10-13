Bhebhe Loses Brother In Accident

Share











By Jane Mlambo| Opposition politician Abednico Bhebhe’s brother Shadreck Bhebhe has reportedly succumbed to injuries he suffered after he was involved in an accident yesterday.

The former MDC-T Organising Secretary was involved in an accident at a steep sharp curve about 20 kilometres from Bulawayo along the Beitbridge road.

Posting on Facebook, former MDC Green member Discent Bajila said Shadreck failed to make it from the accident.

“Unfortunately, Shadreck Bhebhe, the brother to Abednico Bhebhe did not make it from the accident they were involved in. I have known the two for many years but I never knew they were brothers until today,” said Bajila.

The late Shadreck Bhebhe

He was with his brother Shadreck and another relative.

According to Bhebhe, the car rolled several times before it landed on a ditch.

“The car fell off the cliff after a vehicle encroached into my lane while I was trying to avoid a head on collision. I am still trying to struggle how we survived the accident,” said Bhebhe.