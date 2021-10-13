Police Invades MDC Alliance Masvingo Provincial Chairperson’s Residence Ahead Of Chamisa Visit

By A Correspondent| MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa’s tour of Masvingo province has never been short of drama with the state and Zanu PF engaging in desperate counter strategies including barricading roads and throwing teargas on his entourage.

Today, Chamisa is in Zaka and Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has reported that heavily armed police officers have already invaded Masvingo Provincial Chairman Senator Misheck Marava’s residence ahead of the youthful politician leader’s visit.

“Zaka District officer in charge Mavhenyengwa and a team of police officers currently at our Provincial Chairman Senator Misheck Marava’s residence. They’re currently interrogating him and are threatening to search his house without a written permission to do so,” said Siziba.

In Masvingo, Chamisa’s vehicle was damaged by Zanu PF thugs who were trying to block him from visiting Charumbira area.

Chamisa has already warned citizens that 2023 elections will likely be bloody due to violence already rearing its ugly head early into the season.