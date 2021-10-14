Another Chamisa Aide Attacked

By A Correspondent- Suspected Zanu PF activists have attacked MDC Alliance (MDC-A) Youth Acting Organiser Lovejoy Chitengu in Masvingo Thursday.

The party’s Youth Assembly National Spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said, Chitengu was attacked on Thursday afternoon at Mupandawana Growth Point in Gutu.

He was on his way to Bhasera.

“Zanu PF thugs this afternoon vandalized a vehicle in which our Youth Acting Organiser, Lovejoy Chitengu was travelling. This happened at Mupandawana,Gutu. He was headed to Bhasera. We shall not fold our hands in face of provocation,” he said