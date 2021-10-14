BREAKING: ZRP Cop Attacking Nelson Chamisa Caught In The Act

Share











Chikanza

By Simba Chikanza | OPINION, ANALYSIS | I have just interacted with the senior Police Officer behind the violence against Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo this week. Her name is Florence Marume and she is the Assistant Commissioner for Masvingo, and she is also ZANU PF’s Legal Affairs Secretary, a political post which is illegal for a cop especially a senior one.

In the conversation, she confirmed running the vandalism against Chamisa and was at the time of the call, just about to head for a ZBC briefing, per my prompts.

She does not have O’ Level certificate passes, and has held the ZANU PF post for Legal Affairs several years.

See the VIDEO below