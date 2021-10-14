Chamisa Concludes Masvingo Tour In Style

By A Correspondent-MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has concluded his tour of the Masvingo province.

Chamisa invaded Masvingo on Monday and held several meetings with villagers and traditional leaders.

Posting on his Twitter handle party’s deputy spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba, celebrated the successful conclusion of the tour.

Siziba posed:

Mission accomplished! Fellow countrymen, we have held our last meeting of the day with key stakeholders, The President Advo

@nelsonchamisa

has set the tone and direction for the movement. It’s time to work: every democrat, patriotic citizens. It’s time for Change!

