Chamisa Meets Military Heads ‘To Prepare To Enter Govt’ | VIDEO

Share











By Farai D Hove | MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has announced he has met heads of the military and those of the police.

Speaking at Janet Business Centre yesterday, Chamisa said this is part of preparations to enter government.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls in less than 2 years’ time, and Chamisa has in the last few days been mocked by his opponent’s spokesperson who said he is dreaming.

Said Chamisa: “in the province I was going around meeting chiefs, headmasters, heads of the military, heads of the police… because we are now preparing to enter government.”

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

In the province I was going around meeting chiefs, headmasters, heads of the military, heads of the police… because we are now preparing to enter government – @nelsonchamisa @mdczimbabwe pic.twitter.com/02QNfiLJtA — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 14, 2021