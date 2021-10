Hubby Lights Up House, Axes Wife

Share











A Chipinge man set his house on fire last night after a heated dispute with his wife. Information is that the man first struck the wife with an axe before committing the act.

The wife was rescued, is seriously injured and currently receiving attention at Chipinge District Hospital.

The whereabouts of the husband was not known last night though witnesses say chances are high he was trapped inside.

-State Media