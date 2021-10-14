Manyara Urges Zimbabweans to Shun Violence

By A Correspondent| Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign (FORUS) party President Manyara Muyenziwa has urged Zimbabwean political parties to adopt developmental politics and shun confrontational politics that has seen the country in perpetual election mode.

Speaking through her special aid to the president, Tinashe Muzamindo the United Kingdom based politician said the party prefers a battle of ideas compared to violence.

“The party was formed after noticing the social and economic challenges bedeviling our country. We are a pro-poor party that is why our president has launched several empowerment projects. She has funded borehole drilling projects and poultry projects, to give back to the community because she is touched by the plight of people,” said Muzamindo.

Manyara posing for a picture with party members

There has been an increase of violence as parties start to prepare for 2023 elections.

This past week there has been skirmishes in Masvingo where MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was attacked by Zanu PF youths militia.

MDC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said the attack was planned by Zanu PF.

“We are likely to see an increase of violence perpetrated by the ruling party,” said Mahere.

However, Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa accuse MDC of stage managing the attack.

The new kid on the block FORUS has spread its tentacles in both urban and rural areas.

“Our President is going to contest for 2023 elections and I am sure she is going to cause an upset. We have been embraced by Zimbabweans who are touched by our compassionate leadership,” said Muzamindo.

FORUS Party said that it was disheartening to see Zimbabweans being polarized because of political preferences.

Currently the party is led by a 13-member interim committee which sees the day to day running of the party.

In neighboring South Africa which has elections scheduled this month, the atmosphere has been generally peaceful with opposition parties such Julius Malema’s EFF allowed to campaign freely.

Manyara’s love for Zimbabwe is well documented as she has set MIM foundation.

MIM stands for Manyara Irene Muyenziwa who is the CEO of Rhodsac Community Private limited in UK. She has set up a Foundation in Zimbabwe to meet the needs of the community.

The foundation is paying for 35 university students and 25 secondary pupils.