Zanu PF Hooligans Nearly Kill MDC Alliance Officials In Gutu

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF members have yet again attacked MDC Alliance members in Gutu District.

The MDC Alliance members who have been attacked are accompanying President Chamisa who is currently holding stakeholder meetings and consultations with citizens across Masvingo Province.

President Chamisa’s vehicles were stoned by Zanu PF thugs on Monday and CIO agents attempted to assassinate the vibrant leader on Tuesday.

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly posted on Twitter:

One of our cars destroyed. Organ Dunga, Gorekore, & others escaped death by a flicker. The road which pass thru Reedan blocked by

thugs. Thnx 2 the reaction team 4 the rescue.

The road has been barricaded 100mtrs from

road block

