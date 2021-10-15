Perennial Foes Caps, DeMbare Clash In Chibuku Super Cup

The Harare Derby will headline this weekend’s round of fixtures in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Dynamos will play hosts to CAPS United in their penultimate match in Group 1. The encounter is scheduled for Baobab Stadium in Ngezi on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Group 2, 3 and 4 will wrap up this weekend.

Here are the fixtures.

Saturday, October 16

ZPC Kariba vs Yadah (NSS, 11 am)

Black Rhinos vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium, 11 am)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs FC Platinum (Mandava Stadium, 11 am)

Tenax CS vs Cranborne Bullets (Sakubva Stadium, 11 am)

Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm)

Sunday, October 17

Herentals vs Harare City (NSS, 11 am)

Triangle United vs Whawha (Mandava Stadium, 11 am)

Bulawayo City vs Highlanders (Barbourfields, 1 pm)

Dynamos vs Caps United (Baobab Stadium, 3 pm)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe