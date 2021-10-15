Defence Minister Held Hostage

Thandi Modise

By A Correspondent- South Africa’s liberation struggle war veterans Thursday held Defence Minister Thandi Modise hostage accusing the government of not taking their grievances seriously.

The war veterans, who are protesting against the government’s failure to pay them reparations, were meeting Modise at the St George Hotel in Johannesburg.

According to sources at the hotel, the war vets blocked the exit of the meeting venue after accusing Modise of not adequately addressing their grievances.

The source said:

The minister can’t get out, they have blocked the exit. It’s a lot of them.

One of the leaders of the war vets group confirmed to The Witness that Modise was unable to exit the hotel. The war vet said:

We won’t allow them to leave. They are not taking us seriously.

Defence and Military Veterans spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini, said he was not at the hotel.

Modise was accompanied by her deputy, Thabang Makwetla to the meeting.

The war vets, most of whom are from Pietermaritzburg are demanding an R2.2 million reparation of each member who participated in the liberation struggle.

Two days ago, the ruling ANC ordered an immediate evacuation of Luthuli House after a security breach that followed a meeting with disgruntled Liberation Struggle War Veterans.

