Drama In CBD- Zanu Pf Chair Hides Under A Car

By A Correspondent- A local businessman assaulted a Zanu-PF chairperson for Bulawayo Province and pulled a gun on him after he was accused of dividing the party in the city.

The dramatic incident happened at Aisleby Farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North province.

A source, who witnessed the incident, said Obert Musindo, the Zanu-PF chairperson for Bulawayo Province, had driven to the farm to meet Raymond Mutomba, who is the party’s secretary for administration, Bulawayo Province.

“Unfortunately when he arrived at the farm, Mutomba was not there and he was told to wait for him,” said a well-placed source.

While he was waiting, Davis Muhambi, a businessman, arrived and confronted him.

“He charged at him while accusing him of dividing the party. An argument broke out between the two and Davis assaulted Musindo several times on the face with open hands.

“In a fit of rage, Davis took out a firearm from his trousers’ pocket to shoot Musindo. Luckily, one of the witnesses grabbed it and seized it from his tight grip. Davis was not deterred by that as he rushed to his car and fetched another pistol to shoot Musindo,” said the source.

Fearing for his life, Musindo hid under a car.

“People who had gathered, surrounded Davis and blocked him from moving to Musindo. While people had encircled the fuming Davis, Musindo slipped out from under his car, got into his car and drove off at high speed,” said the source.

Musindo went to report the matter at Sauerstown Police Station, leading to the arrest of Davis.

Efforts to get a comment from Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube were fruitless as his mobile number went straight to voicemail.

Contacted for a comment Musindo said: “Why should you publish such an issue? We are politicians and that story will tarnish our image. Come to the office (Davis Hall) then I will articulately explain the issue to you.”

When this reporter pressed him to give his comment on the phone he said: “I withdrew the case.”

Davis only said: “I do not know the issue you are talking about.”-BMetro