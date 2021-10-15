Japajapa Condemns Zanu PF Terrorism, Attempt To Assassinate President Chamisa

Share











PRESS STATEMENT.

13 October 2021.

“The hard talk with ZCEO President Paddington Japa Japa!!!”

SUBJECT; ZCEO PRESIDENT PADDINGTON JAPA JAPA CONDEMNS STATE SPONSORED TERRORIST ATTACK AND ATTEMPTED MURDER OF OPPOSITION MDCA PRESIDENT NELSON CHAMISA AND HIS SECURITY TEAM BY HIRED ZANU PF GANGSTERS AND THUGS.!!!

The President of Zimbabwe,s Civic Society Organisation ZIMBABWE CENTRE FOR EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES (ZCEO) and Board Member of ZIMBABWE ELECTION ADVOCACY TRUST (ZEAT) Mr Paddington Japa Japa has heavily condemned the unprovoked Barbaric,Savage and terrorist attack on Opposition MDCA President Nelson Chamisa and his Security team by a large group of hired Zanu Pf thugs and Gangsters.The planned attacks happened four days ago in Charumbira area Masvingo and another one the following day in Chiredzi town. From the video footage taken by fone during the attacks ,it is very clear that this was all planned by the unrepentant Zanu Pf Government.The attackers were chanting Zanu Pf slogans,in Zanu Pf Regalia and waving Government Printers, printed Zanu Pf Posters, denouncing Sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the USA and EU Countries.It is therefore very clearly for the whole world to see that the Posters that were waved by the hired Zanu Pf thugs during that incident were printed in Harare at Government Printers.The fonte that appeared on the Posters is exactly the same as the one usually used for all the Posters used by Zanu Pf whenever they demonstrate against Sanctions or whenever they convey a message against USA and European Governments,at Independence celebrations or at Heroes Acre during burial of National Heroes.

Zimbabweans are not fools they saw most of what happened via video footage, thanks to modern technology that is brought about by cellphones.The Zanu Pf gangsters really wanted to kill the MDCA President Nelson Chamisa and his entire entourage team,they unashamedly stoned there cars and the Security Personnel,shouting on top of their voices that, it was him Chamisa and Biti who invited sanctions on Zimbabwe.What these hired idiots from Zanu Pf quickly forget is, it is through such Barbaric, Savage behaviour and attacks on the official main Opposition Political Party in Zimbabwe in full view of all embassies in the country, USA, EU and UK included, that springs the Governments of those Powerful Nations to impose sanctions on the unrepentant Mnangagwa,s Zanu Pf Regime.Chamisa and Biti never invited USA and EU to impose Sanctions on the Zimbabwean Government,it is very clear that targeted sanctions on some individuals at Zanu Pf associated with human rights abuses and evil deeds are self inflicted.The main reason is due to violation of Constitutional rights of Opposition political party activists by the same Zanu pf perpetrators.During the 2008 General Election more than 300 MDC supporters under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirayi were killed in cold blooded style, by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) and Millitary Intelligence Department (MID) after Zanu Pf was heavily annihilated and defeated in the violent General Election.Zanu Pf will never accept that times are changing, they continuously live in the past were they see themselves as the sole owners of this country called Zimbabwe.The tyranic regime has been in power for the past 41 years,plundering and pillaging the Country,s resources in highly organised corrupt syndicates.The Regime has been rigging elections ever since 2008,2013 and 2018, hence they are an illegitimate Regime that thrives on violence and rigging elections.

In November 2017 the Mnangagwa and General Chiwenga orchestrated an illegal Coup detent that lead to the downfall of President Robert Mugabe,a Coup that ushered in the so called new dispension, which is worse than the Robert Mugabe Regime,in terms of human rights violations and oppression.Mnangawa was with Mugabe from 1963 up to November 2017 when the Cat and the mouse no longer lived harmoniously together,the mouse then orchestrated a Judas iscariot Act on the cat,and the cat succumbed easily.

Zanu Pf Party oiled by the available state resources is well known for serious human rights abuses in Zimbabwe,they are also known for murdering opposition political activists ever since attainment of independence,from April 1980 to date.What happened in Chief Charumbira,s area of jurisdiction is not New and surprising at all as the President of the Chief Council Fortune Charumbira is well known for making incitifully, inflammatory, Political violence statements against Chamisa lead MDCA Opposition Political Party.

The United Nations, European Union,African Union and SADC must condemn and send a team of experts to investigate the attempted murder case of an official Opposition leader in Zimbabwe, by hired and sponsored thugs from the Zanu Pf Government.If this is not investigated now, such evil incidencies are likely to continue like what also happened in Chiredzi were the same hired thugs performed the same heinous act.

The MDCA must make a strong official complaint to the Secretary General of the United Nations Guaterez,EU Charge de affairs Dean of Ambassadors Van Damme,African Union Chairman and the not so useful SADC Secretary just for the record.

As Zimbabweans we must condemn such heinous barbaric and Savage acts from this well known regime, that is causing endless suffering on the already impoverished and marginalised millions of Zimbabweans.As Civic Society Organisations we condemn with all the force we can master such evil and devilish acts of terrorism by the state,this must stop.Zimbabweans who love democracy must protect the vulnerable MDCA leadership and its supporters,whenever they come under attack.

THE AUTHOR OF THIS ARTICLE PADDINGTON JAPA JAPA IS AN MDCA NEC MEMBER,SOCCER ADMINISTRATOR,CIVIC SOCIETY LEADER,EVANGELIST AND TEACHER OF GOD,S WORD AND HOLDER OF BSC HONOURS PSYCHOLOGY DEGREE!!!!🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦🦚🦚🦚🎋🌿🍃🌾🍁🍂

Paddington Japajapa