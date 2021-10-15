Mnangagwa Looks-Down Little Kids, While Crept Inside Truck, Triggers A Pocket-Down-Slapper | PICTURES

WHO IS ADVISING MNANGAGWA? At a time when communication experts world over said 85 percent of our communication is from our body language projection, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa deployed inappropriate body messages to children he met while driving.

The pictures were posted on his personal Facebook profile. and show Mnangagwa boisterously looking down a child while holed up inside a 4X4 car. PICTURES

Mnangagwa stick inside car

Instant reaction after Mnangagwa bodily demeaned young lad

Nelson Chamisa on the other hand comes out to greet them