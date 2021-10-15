Pitso Mosimane Not Leaving Al Ahly

Al Ahly have confirmed that Pitso Mosimane will remain as their head coach until the end of the current season.

The South African gaffer has, for the past few weeks, been linked with an exit at the club after talks of a new contract failed.

According to a statement released by Al Ahly, Mosimane will see out the months remaining on his contract that expires at the end of the campaign.

The statement on Ahly’s official website reads: “Amir Tawfik, head of Al Ahly’s transfers and marketing department, revealed the details of his meeting with Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly’s football first-team head coach.

“Tawfik announced that Mosimane will continue his current contract with the club, which lasts until the end of the 2021/2022 season, without any pay raise.

“Tawfik added that Mosimane did not ask for any increase in his salary and that the club wants him to stay because Al Ahly is convinced with his ability to fulfil the goals and expectations of Al Ahly fans.

“Additionally, Mosimane expressed his happiness to work at Al Ahly and stated that he wants to continue his mission with the African Club of the Century.

“Finally, Tawfik concluded by saying that the discussions went in a friendly way about the team’s future and that both parties agreed on settling all the matters by the end of the current contract.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Pitso Mosimane