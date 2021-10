WATCH- Einstein Violent Teacher Assaults ZESA Employee

Share











By A Correspondent- Another video showing how Michale Freeman Chingwaru assaulted a ZESA employee has surfaced on social media.

Chingwaru, a mathematics teacher was arrested after a video where he was captured assaulting a student surfaced on social media.

He violently beat up the boy with fists and a belt.

WATCH- Another video of the violent Einstein Tuition Centre teacher surfaces pic.twitter.com/ugoPRDDphS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 15, 2021