Komichi Head To Supreme Court To Prove Own Mkomana-Status.

By Showbiz Reporter | The renegade former MDC Alliance official, Morgen Komichi go to court to prove same age with Nelson Chamisa, news readers said on Friday.

Commentators stated this reacting to suggestions Komichi who says he is the the spiritual successor to the late Morgan Tsvangirai, is calling himself ‘the young-man every one is talking about.’ The Ngaapinde Hake Mkomana song has in the last month ripped through millions of Zimbabweans belted by the legendary musician, Cucsman. The latter musician has is recent days also released Tsunga, another melody which this time, instructs how Chamisa can take over State House. It says:

Usaore mwoyo kwawabva ndokure, saka usacheuke kumashure,

zvinongokunetesa.

Asi Tsunga Moyo, shingirira, rugare haruuye nyore

Dzimwe nguva zvinotora makore,

Kure kweGava ndokusina Tsubvu

Zvimwe zvavho zvinoda kushinga.

You’ve got to keep up, wongovhiringa vhiringa kusvika waPinda.

You should never let it go.

Kusvikira zvinhu zvaita Bho.

It ain’t easy,

Zvinoda kushinga kuti urarame muJungle.

Semuvhimi musango rineShumba.

Hamudi mbwende munoda vakasimba.

Wanguda usagumbuke, usavhunduke, keep pressing on.

the Komichi mock