Hwange Legislator Daniel Molokele Resumes Feedback Meetings

Hwange Central legislator Daniel Molokele has resumed ward level public feedback meetings, his office has announced.

Yesterday, Molokele was in Chibondo village under rural ward 12, where his feedback meeting was successfully held.

“Some of the participants included the local traditional leaders such a Village Heads and other local community development stakeholders.

“In particular, the Office of the MP is grateful for the Councillors who attended the meeting today.

“These include J. Tshuma (ward 12), A.V. Sibanda (ward 14), A. Mumpande (ward 6) and L. Ncube (ward 15),” Molokele’s Office said.

Some of the crucial issues that were discussed included the following among others:

The urgent need to set up a primary school initially, and then a secondary school later on The need to radically address the perennial problems related to accessing quality water The need to have a proper or quality road network linking Chibondo village with the rest of the world especially Whange urban areas.