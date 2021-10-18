CAPS United Crash Out Of Chibuku Super Cup

Share











CAPS United have crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with city rivals Dynamos at the Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

Darlington Dodo’s charges needed a win to save their campaign after setbacks in the previous matches but despite a dominant first half in which they were clearly the better side in all aspects, they just couldn’t find a way past Tymon Mvula in goal for DeMbare.

The first chance of the game fell to Makepekepe stand-in skipper Phineas Bamusi in the 15th minute- the speed merchant’s goal bound shot was well-collected by Mvula.

It was all CAPS in the early stages of the match, as an actively-involved Clive Agusto was closely caught offside moments later.

Darlington Dodo’s men came close again in the 22nd minute, Tatenda Makurumidze’s shot was well-collected by Mvula, who was clearly the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Just before the half time whistle, Newman Sianchali could have thrust DeMbare ahead against the run of play, but he fluffed his lines while face to face with CAPS goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the first and it was goalless at the half time interval.

DeMbare went ahead just after the restart, when 18-year old Bill Antonio found himself with acres of space in he box and blasted home from close range.

Antonio came to haunt CAPS again four minutes later- he went past his marker on the right and found Tino Chiunye, who could not get the ball over the line with Chinani beaten.

DeMbare came in search of the insurance again, Steven Appiah’s curling effort missed the target by inches.

They were punished for their failure to convert that chance, as CAPS restored parity a minute later.

The only goal DeMbare had conceded in the tournament so far heading into today’s clash was an Emmanuel Jalai own goal in the reverse fixture and history repeated itself.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Darlington Dodo