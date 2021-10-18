Persecution Of MDC Alliance Youths In Chitungwiza Exposes Police Ineptitude

Tinashe Sambiri|Overzealous ZRP cops arrested MDC Alliance youths for conducting a peaceful voter registration campaign in Chitungwiza at the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, MDC Alliance urged ZRP officers to perform their duties objectively…

“This is unacceptable, Police Zimbabwe must protect citizens, treat everyone equally and fairly, not act in a partisan manner working to the orders of the regime.

MDC Alliance youths were arrested for peacefully conducting a door-to-door register to vote campaign in Chitungwiza. It is their right to do so.

These targeted behaviours towards the MDCA must stop.”

While police details folded their arms and watched Zanu PF members terrorising MDC Alliance members in Masvingo, cops in Chitungwiza reacted with astonishing gusto to pounce on the hapless youths.

MDC Alliance youths