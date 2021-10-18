Police Arrest MDC Alliance Youths For Conducting Peaceful Voter Registration Campaign
18 October 2021
Share
Tinashe Sambiri|Overzealous ZRP cops arrested MDC Alliance youths for conducting a peaceful voter registration campaign in Chitungwiza at the weekend.
In a statement on Sunday, MDC Alliance urged ZRP officers to perform their duties objectively…
“This is unacceptable, Police Zimbabwe must protect citizens, treat everyone equally and fairly, not act in a partisan manner working to the orders of the regime.
MDC Alliance youths were arrested for peacefully conducting a door-to-door register to vote campaign in Chitungwiza. It is their right to do so.
These targeted behaviours towards the MDCA must stop.”