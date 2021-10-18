Police Raid Kuwadzana S-x Party

Share











By A Correspondent- Police at the weekend raided a house in Kuwadzana, which was hosting a s-x party, and arrested several people.

Below are the names of the people who were arrested at the sodom and Gomora bash:

Luis Zvanhasi (24), Daniel Divala (23), Alexio Chibanda(41), Munashe Masawi(25), Praisemore Makuni(39), Samuel Makore(37), Paul Nhodza(35), Reyn Mabva(35), Mark Tafirenyika(32), Edward Kanengoni(29).

Thokozani Tshuma(24), Shylet Simba(36), Lucia Nyakutsikwa(36), Loveness Zindi(34), Sithathisiwe Kufa(21)