President Chamisa’s Freedom Train Unstoppable

Share











Tinashe Sambiri|The freedom train led by President Nelson Chamisa is unstoppable, MDC Alliance Namibia has said.

On Sunday MDC Alliance Namibia members met in Walvis Bay to discuss recruitment and mobilization strategies.

President Chamisa is holding key meetings with stakeholders across the country.

See MDC Alliance Namibia statement:

Mdc Alliance Namibia District successfully converged in Walvis Bay today( Sunday) as part of the #Citizens Convergence for Change.

The whole district met to recruit and radicalise more social democrats so that they can join the freedom train led by President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. At the Bay social democrats concur kuty #NgaapindeHakeMukomana.

Thank you Namibia for tirelessly fighting for the change that delivers.

President Chamisa