37 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded Yesterday

Zimbabwe recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases yesterday taking the cumulative total to 132 405 while one person who died took the total number of deaths to 4659.

Fully vaccinated people are now 2486318 while those who have taken the first dose only are 3228 506.

ON Covid-19 recoveries, Zimbabwe has recorded 126489 taking the recovery rate to 96 percent.