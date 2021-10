Chamisa Survives Assassination Attempt

By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has survived an assassination attempt in Mutare.

Chamisa, Tuesday afternoon, was attacked by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Mutare.

The opposition leader said he was blocked just outside Mutare along the Mutare-Masvingo highway by heavily armed suspected Zanu PF activists who fired gunshots at his convoy.

Chamisa was on his way to Mutare from Chipinge.