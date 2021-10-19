Charamba Dismisses Chamisa Mutare Attack

Share











By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has dismissed as fake the attacks on the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy in Mutare.

Chamisa, Tuesday afternoon, was attacked by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Mutare.

The opposition leader said he was blocked just outside Mutare along the Mutare-Masvingo highway by heavily armed suspected Zanu PF activists who fired gunshots at his convoy.

Chamisa was on his way to Mutare from Chipinge.

Posting on his Jamwanda Twitter handle, Charamba mocked the Chamisa’s attack claims.

“By a Funny enough mota dzavo dzinongotemwa pasame place on every occasion!”., he posted Tuesday, suggesting that Chamisa was faking the attack.

Funny enough mota dzavo dzinongotemwa pasame place on every occasion!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dpuP1EVIkl — Jamwanda (@Jamwanda2) October 19, 2021