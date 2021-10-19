PICTURES- S_ex Party Men And Women At Court

By A Correspondent- Ten men and six women who were on Saturday night arrested at a sex party in Kuwadzana have appeared in court.

The six ladies are Thokozani Tshuma, 24, Shylet Simba, Lucia Nyakutsikwa, 36, Loveness Zindi, 34, Sithatisiwe Kufa, 21 and Moleen Mashingaidze.

The 10 men are Luis Zvanhasi, 24, Daniel Divala, 23, Alexio Chibanda, 41, Munashe Masawi, 25, Praisemore Makuni, 39, Samuel Makore, 37, Paul Nhodza, 35, Reyn Mabva, 35, Mark Tafirenyika, 32, and Edward Kanengoni, 29.

