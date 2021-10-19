Zanu PF Director Celebrates Death Of Former US Secretary Of State

Share











By Jane Mlambo| Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi has celebrated the death of former United States Secretary of State Collin Powell who succumbed to Covid-19 complications yesterday.

Posting on Twitter, Mugwadi famously known as Tuboy said Powell endorsed sanctions against Zimbabwe.

“Today, the endorser of illegal sanctions & @mdczimbabwe founding foreigner @PowellCollin is announced dead. Begone son of a devil!The UN SR cannot complete her task without meeting these patriotic anti-sanctions activists camped against the @usembassyharare for nearly 1000 days,” said Mugwadi.

Mugwadi further mocked Powell saying he doesn’t shed a tear for his death urging those hurt to go and mourn in America.

“Powell has died. He bears the signature of illegal sanctions on Zim & its people

Do I shed a tear over his death? Noo

Varwadziwa endai munoridza mhere ku USA. He authored our problems

He had no Ubuntu & worse than Masendeke & Chidumo. He served a criminal Bush Administration,” further mocked Mugwadi.

Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response, as well as Parkinson’s, Peggy Cifrino, Powell’s longtime chief of staff, confirmed to CNN. Even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk from the virus.