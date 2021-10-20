Chamisa Close Ally Loses Mother

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance national executive member Caston Mateu has lost his mother.

Posting on his Facebook page Tuesday, Mateu, who did not disclose the cause of her mother’s death, said his family had lost a caring parent.

“My mother, Mai Zvomuya has been taken by angels to be with the Lord. She lived an extraordinary life. I was very fond of her and loved her to the core. She will join her children Fidelis and Gillian. I will always remember her kindness and love towards me. Go well Amai i am truly pained,” he posted.

