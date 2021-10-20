Chamisa Promises To Maintain Top Military Junta Positions

By A Correspondent- The MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, said he will not fire the security sector’s top brass if he wins the 2023 elections.

This is the first time that the leader of the country’s biggest opposition has made such a pronouncement in what is thought to be a message of reassurance to all and sundry that everyone is safe and secure under Chamisa’s government.

The message is also an election strategy to eat into the traditional Zanu PF support base.

Speaking at a gathering at Mataruse Village under Chief Charumbira where he had gone to pass his condolences on the passing on of Joseph Mutema, Chamisa said elections are there to change politicians and not the Army or the Police.

“We are not bringing in a new Army or a new Police force when we get into power. The Police and Army that are there are the forces of our country. You don’t change the Army, you don’t change the Police what you change are politicians and they must be changed from time to time.

“We want a stable country,” said Chamisa.

He bemoaned the living standards of liberation war veterans which he described as pathetic.

He said all over the World including countries like Vietnam war veterans are well looked after by the State and promised to make sure that the same happens in Zimbabwe.

“I am saddened when I meet war veterans,” said Chamisa.

Turning to corruption, Chamisa said the State is going to take back all looted wealth. He, however, said there would be no retributive justice.

–MasvingoMirror