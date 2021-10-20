ZimEye
Zanu PF thugs have unleashed an orgy of violence & mounted an illegal ambush at the Troutbeck turn off en route to Nyanga. They are armed with machetes & weapons. Civilians are being searched & the movement of vehicles has been blocked. No reaction from @PoliceZimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/A4WVNmzZSS— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 20, 2021
