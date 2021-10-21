BREAKING: Yvonne Musarurwa Leads MDC-T Thugs Who Attacked Disgruntled Member

Violence broke out at a press conference called by Kudzanai Mashumba who is a disgruntled member of the MDC-T party led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Mashumba wanted to expose what he termed embezzlement of party funds by Mwonzora.

The press conference did not last longer than 10 minutes as party thugs led by Harare parliamentarian Yvonne Musarurwa stormed the venue and disrupted the proceedings.

The thugs shoved and pushed him outside before he sought refuge in a building along Jason Moyo street.

He was later whisked away by a pick-up truck that came to rescue him from Musarurwa and her thugs.

Kudzanai Mashumba jumped into this pick-up truck and was whisked away

Kudzanai Mashumba in grey suit leaving one of the buildings where he had sought refuge

Mashumba had called for a press conference to expose Mwonzora’s abuse of funds.