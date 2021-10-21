Police Turn Blind Eye On Chamisa Assassination Attempts Reports

Share











By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have ignored to act on Zanu PF supporters who are attacking the opposition MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa has been under attack since last week when he embarked on national political campaign tours.

Last week he was attacked in his Masvingo home area by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Charumbira village.

On Tuesday in Mutare, he also faced the same fate.

The opposition leader Wednesday managed to escape after a suspected Zanu PF mob tried to block his path in Makoni, Manicaland.

The ZRP has not even issued a statement on these several incidences.