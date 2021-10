Zanu PF Man Lands Top ZEC Post

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF member, Jasper Mangwana has been appointed ZEC commissioner.

The move puts the electoral commission’s integrity under scrutiny.

According to Team Pachedu, Mangwana is a known Zanu PF member.

“Meet Jasper Mangwana from ZANU-PF!

He has been appointed a ZEC commissioner,” Team Pachedu tweeted.

Analysts say the move is meant to control ZEC’s programmes.

Jasper Mangwana