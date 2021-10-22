Armed Robbers Pounce On Top Gospel Musician

By a Correspondent- Armed robbers on Thursday pounced on the gospel

musician Kudzaishe Nyakudya and got away with cash and other valuables.

Nyakudya was robbed while dropping off a friend in Marlborough, Harare.

Police confirmed the incident, which they said took place around 5 PM on Thursday at Corner Elizabeth Windsor and Newstead Rd in Marlborough. ZRP said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case involving Zimbabwe Gospel musician, Kudzaishe Nyakudya (35), which occurred at Corner Elizabeth Windsor and Newstead Rd, Marlborough, Harare on 21/10/21 at about 1700 hrs.

The victim was driving in a Toyota Wish motor vehicle from Harare CBD along Elizabeth Windsor Rd. When he stopped to drop his friend, he was suddenly blocked by three (3) unknown male adults who were driving in a white Mercedes Benz E300 motor vehicle reg number ADF2867.

The suspects who were armed with unidentified pistols assaulted & robbed the victim’s friend of an undisclosed amount of money.

Thereafter, they kidnapped & took the victim to a certain place where they assaulted him & robbed him of his cash & valuables before dumping him.

In a related development, police in Lupane are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Mlungisi Moyo and Lungani Moyo of Lupane who are wanted in a case of robbery which occurred at Gomoza Business Centre, Lupane on Tuesday this week.

Police said the suspects approached the victim, Simisilwe Ncube (41), who was offloading groceries for his shop, attacked him with a stone and robbed him of his ZAR10 000.00 and fled to an unknown destination.

Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or Mat North Ops on (0281) 35011