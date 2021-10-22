Mwonzora Meets UN Special Rapporteur As Chamisa, Civil Society Is Snubbed
22 October 2021
Share
By A Correspondent| MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has today met the United Nations Special Rapporteur Professor Alena Douhan.
This is despite the government releasing a schedule for Douhan constituted of government officials only.
The opposition and civil society have also raised concern over the schedule which they said will only give her a one sided story.
Posting on Facebook, MDC-T said;
‘Today, President Douglas Mwonzora and his team met the United Nations Special Rapporteur Prof Alena Douhan and her team. The MDC-T gave its detailed input into the effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans.”