Today, President Douglas Mwonzora and his team met the United Nations Special Rapporteur Prof Alena Douhan and her team. The MDC-T gave its detailed input into the effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans.

©️MDC-T2021@DMwonzora @UNZimbabwe @AlenaDouhan @DrThoko_Khupe pic.twitter.com/iXZa1AbFIV