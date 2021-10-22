Police Must Act Constitutionally: Chamisa

The opposition MDC Alliance has urged the police to act constitutionally following the recent orgy of violence targeted at its party leader Nelson Chamisa who is currently on a countrywide tour to meet party structures.

In a statement, the party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said the police have an obligation to preserve the internal security of Zimbabwe as well as maintanance of law and order.

Mahere also expressed concern over the police claims that they were not cooperating with police investigations into the attempted assassination of Chamisa.

“In light of this constitutional imperative, the MDC Alliance is concerned with the political posturing by the Police service and the unfounded allegation that members of the MDC Alliance are not cooperating with police investigations into the attempted assassination of President Nelson Chamisa and political violence that took place on Monday 18 October 2021,” said Mahere.

“We wish to place on record the fact that a police report was made by our members led by Vice President Karenyi-Kore in the company of our Organizing Secretary Hon Chibaya our deputy Secretary General Hon Chimhini and Hon Mutseya.

“The report was recorded under RRB4124513. It was made in the presence of our lawyers,” added Mahere.

She expressed shock at remarks by Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi that he was not aware that a report had been made saying his allegations were untrue.